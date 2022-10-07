One Last Try is live on steam!

One Last Try is being released today, October 7th 2022 on Steam! It also has a 10% discount for its first week of release.

Thank you to anyone who is going to try the game out, and also to everyone who started following it over the last 2 weeks.

It shouldn't have many issues, as the game has been tested extensively and I focused a lot of time on polishing it for release, but should any issues arise, please don't hesitate to go to the Discussions page and create a post on the "Bug or Crash report" forum. It will be addressed as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, I sincerely hope you have fun.

Best regards,

Nicolas