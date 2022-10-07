Hello,
Here is Bibots' first patch!
We've considered all player's feedback. As for all Rogue Like, the diversity of experiences and point of view makes the balancing of the game tricky.
We've seen players accustomed to this kind of game playing with ease, but also other players whose experience has been more difficult.
To answer every feedback in the best way possible we decided to integrate these fixes!
Patch note:
Economy:
- Recycling value is balanced. It's now a fixed value of 50 Crebuks per recycled item.
- Enemies now drop Crebuks more frequently
Monsters:
- Biome 1 boss - Nazir's health is reduced
- Nazir's attack speed is reduced when his clone appears
- Nazir's clone pattern is simplified
- Difficulty curve between Biome has been balanced. Monsters have more life when progressing between Biomes
- Biome 2/3/4 bosses's health have been increased
- The possibility to see boosted enemies after Biome 2 is now bigger
Bibots:
- Psym is now gained more easily
- You now can stay longer in Bibots form
- Doli / Kranzer / Nitric's damage has been reduced
Passives:
- Passive “Lucky Day” and “Survival Instinct” have less chance to drop hearts
- Passive “Chemist” has been deleted since players are now invulnerable to area of effect
- Passive “Mass Grave” has been deactivated until bugs related to it are fixed
Chips:
- "Piñata" chips' synergy with Bleeding has been decreased
- "Molotov" doesn't inflict damage to players anymore
- "Flame trail" doesn't inflict damage to players anymore
Tactical Abilities:
- The number of use of "Gravitating Orbs" has been decreased
- Tactical Abilities "Molotov" doesn't inflict damage to players anymore
Weapons:
- Peashooter's damage has been decreased
- Peashooter's fire rate has been decreased
- Sniper Maxthuzalem has seen its damage and fire rate increased
- Sniper Calisto M00N 2 has seen its damage increased
- Shotgun TITAN M00N 2's damage has been increased
- Pistol R.O.G.U.E's damage has been increased
- Sniper KHEOPS's damage has been increased
- Assault Rifle TRAJAN's damage has been decreased
Pick Ups:
- Lootable objects are not pushed by the player anymore
Other:
- Shield price has been increased
Bugs:
-
Fixed the bug that prevented the recycling possibility to be displayed correctly when interacting with an object
-
Fixed the bug that give player experience after defeating the final boss that cause UI conflict
-
Fixed the bug that made FX related to the "kombo slice" chip remain between playthroughs
Future changes:
This is just the first patch. We intend to release other ones soon, including a revamped balancing of the weapons, and other bug fixes.
Thank you for your feedbacks.
