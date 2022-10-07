Share · View all patches · Build 9676258 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 14:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

Here is Bibots' first patch!

We've considered all player's feedback. As for all Rogue Like, the diversity of experiences and point of view makes the balancing of the game tricky.

We've seen players accustomed to this kind of game playing with ease, but also other players whose experience has been more difficult.

To answer every feedback in the best way possible we decided to integrate these fixes!

Patch note:

Economy:

Recycling value is balanced. It's now a fixed value of 50 Crebuks per recycled item.

Enemies now drop Crebuks more frequently

Monsters:

Biome 1 boss - Nazir's health is reduced

Nazir's attack speed is reduced when his clone appears

Nazir's clone pattern is simplified

Difficulty curve between Biome has been balanced. Monsters have more life when progressing between Biomes

Biome 2/3/4 bosses's health have been increased

The possibility to see boosted enemies after Biome 2 is now bigger

Bibots:

Psym is now gained more easily

You now can stay longer in Bibots form

Doli / Kranzer / Nitric's damage has been reduced

Passives:

Passive “Lucky Day” and “Survival Instinct” have less chance to drop hearts

Passive “Chemist” has been deleted since players are now invulnerable to area of effect

Passive “Mass Grave” has been deactivated until bugs related to it are fixed

Chips:

"Piñata" chips' synergy with Bleeding has been decreased

"Molotov" doesn't inflict damage to players anymore

"Flame trail" doesn't inflict damage to players anymore

Tactical Abilities:

The number of use of "Gravitating Orbs" has been decreased

Tactical Abilities "Molotov" doesn't inflict damage to players anymore

Weapons:

Peashooter's damage has been decreased

Peashooter's fire rate has been decreased

Sniper Maxthuzalem has seen its damage and fire rate increased

Sniper Calisto M00N 2 has seen its damage increased

Shotgun TITAN M00N 2's damage has been increased

Pistol R.O.G.U.E's damage has been increased

Sniper KHEOPS's damage has been increased

Assault Rifle TRAJAN's damage has been decreased

Pick Ups:

Lootable objects are not pushed by the player anymore

Other:

Shield price has been increased

Bugs:

Fixed the bug that prevented the recycling possibility to be displayed correctly when interacting with an object

Fixed the bug that give player experience after defeating the final boss that cause UI conflict

Fixed the bug that made FX related to the "kombo slice" chip remain between playthroughs

Future changes:

This is just the first patch. We intend to release other ones soon, including a revamped balancing of the weapons, and other bug fixes.

Thank you for your feedbacks.