TYRONE vs COPS VR update for 7 October 2022

Tyrone vs Cops VR Patch 1.0.1

Build 9676173

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made it much easier to pick up magazines.
  • Maximum grab range reduced by 30%.
  • Flamer Cop is slightly more powerful now.
  • New achievement 'Unlocked'.
  • Fixed bug that caused you to fly when putting hands into the ground.
  • Other bug fixes I already forgot.

