- Made it much easier to pick up magazines.
- Maximum grab range reduced by 30%.
- Flamer Cop is slightly more powerful now.
- New achievement 'Unlocked'.
- Fixed bug that caused you to fly when putting hands into the ground.
- Other bug fixes I already forgot.
TYRONE vs COPS VR update for 7 October 2022
Tyrone vs Cops VR Patch 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
