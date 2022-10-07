The Great Input Rebinding Update!!!

IT'S FINALLY HERE

YES

YESSSS

After more than 5 months of development, the new Zeepkist update is finally here!!

And whooooooo boiii it's a big one.

We've basically ripped out a whole bunch of old code, and (over the course of 5 months) replaced it with all sorts of new (and way better) code!!

We've replaced the entire input system, we've added a complete settings menu, we've reworked the entire online multiplayer, managed to optimize a ton of systems (thank u Saty UwU), and we upgraded our engine from Unity 2018 to Unity 2021!!

We hadn't planned for it to take this long, but as they say where I'm from, good work takes time 🤠

We hope you enjoy the update as much as we enjoy launching it!!

Full changelog below!

Happy Zeepkisting!!!

To celebrate we've discounted Zeepkist 13% (spooOoooOoky), and the King's Day DLC 25% for the next two weeks!

Upgrading from Unity 2018 to Unity 2021

Improved collision physics

Improved frame timing consistency, reducing micro-stutters

Fixed bouncing (porpoising) on wallrides

Reduced “edge bug” collisions

Physics in general will be slightly different, old levels might not work exactly the same

Key Rebinding & Settings Menu

Zeepkist now has a proper settings menu

Many new settings added

Switched from InControl to Rewired for input management

Many more controllers now supported

Added input rebinding

Steering wheels now supported

Deadzone settings

Raw Steering added (useful with steering wheel)

Switched from Photon to custom server solution

Went from 16 players to 48 players per room

Secret chat emoji

Improved online level loading backend

Improved level timer logic

Massive Performance Upgrades

Improved game startup performance

Improved level loading performance

Improved LOD system performance

More Content

Triplanar shader upgrade

Level baseplate can now be toggled

Added icons to certain “special” blocks

More cosmetics, added to existing adventure levels

Many new blocks

Primitive blocks

More shipping containers

v9 statue

Invisible road block

Two No-Collision blocks

Road-type wallride transitions

Big static traffic signs

Big numbers

New start block

Loose start block parts

Signs without poles

About 200 new materials

Transparent ice materials

Grille texture materials

Mud material

Brick material

Solid colors, matte and shiny

Changed checkerboard texture offset

Various Bugfixes/Changes

Air control forces increased

Slowster block has force property now

Checkpoint delta improvement

Improved pause menu logic

Fixed FPS counter going infinite in pause menus

Various menu improvements

Input indicator display

Split “Free Play” and “Splitscreen” into different things

Magical controller billboard

Baseplate texture glitch fixed

Removed FAQ button from extras

Added resource loading bar on startup

Removed the zeeprooms

A note on Steam Deck

As we noted in our recent post, Steam Deck compatibility may not be perfect.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1440670/announcements/detail/3306229070215284146

A current workaround that we're aware of is not using any analog input methods while on Steam Deck, and instead making sure to only use digital inputs.

We don't have a Steam Deck ourselves to test so mileage may vary.

Steam Deck's Proton fork is also under active development so in the future these issues might revolve themselves, but all of that is uncertain.

Again, Zeepkist is not being developed for Linux compatibility, so we're entirely reliant on Steam's Windows emulator. Nevertheless, we'll keep you all posted on any known Steam Deck developments in the future.