The Great Input Rebinding Update!!!

IT'S FINALLY HERE
YES
YESSSS
After more than 5 months of development, the new Zeepkist update is finally here!!
And whooooooo boiii it's a big one.
We've basically ripped out a whole bunch of old code, and (over the course of 5 months) replaced it with all sorts of new (and way better) code!!
We've replaced the entire input system, we've added a complete settings menu, we've reworked the entire online multiplayer, managed to optimize a ton of systems (thank u Saty UwU), and we upgraded our engine from Unity 2018 to Unity 2021!!
We hadn't planned for it to take this long, but as they say where I'm from, good work takes time 🤠
We hope you enjoy the update as much as we enjoy launching it!!
Full changelog below!
Happy Zeepkisting!!!
To celebrate we've discounted Zeepkist 13% (spooOoooOoky), and the King's Day DLC 25% for the next two weeks!
Upgrading from Unity 2018 to Unity 2021
- Improved collision physics
- Improved frame timing consistency, reducing micro-stutters
- Fixed bouncing (porpoising) on wallrides
- Reduced “edge bug” collisions
- Physics in general will be slightly different, old levels might not work exactly the same
Key Rebinding & Settings Menu
- Zeepkist now has a proper settings menu
- Many new settings added
- Switched from InControl to Rewired for input management
- Many more controllers now supported
- Added input rebinding
- Steering wheels now supported
- Deadzone settings
- Raw Steering added (useful with steering wheel)
Online Multiplayer Update
- Switched from Photon to custom server solution
- Went from 16 players to 48 players per room
- Secret chat emoji
- Improved online level loading backend
- Improved level timer logic
Massive Performance Upgrades
- Improved game startup performance
- Improved level loading performance
- Improved LOD system performance
More Content
-
Triplanar shader upgrade
-
Level baseplate can now be toggled
-
Added icons to certain “special” blocks
-
More cosmetics, added to existing adventure levels
- Many new blocks
- Primitive blocks
- More shipping containers
- v9 statue
- Invisible road block
- Two No-Collision blocks
- Road-type wallride transitions
- Big static traffic signs
- Big numbers
- New start block
- Loose start block parts
- Signs without poles
- About 200 new materials
- Transparent ice materials
- Grille texture materials
- Mud material
- Brick material
- Solid colors, matte and shiny
- Changed checkerboard texture offset
Various Bugfixes/Changes
- Air control forces increased
- Slowster block has force property now
- Checkpoint delta improvement
- Improved pause menu logic
- Fixed FPS counter going infinite in pause menus
- Various menu improvements
- Input indicator display
- Split “Free Play” and “Splitscreen” into different things
- Magical controller billboard
- Baseplate texture glitch fixed
- Removed FAQ button from extras
- Added resource loading bar on startup
- Removed the zeeprooms
A note on Steam Deck
As we noted in our recent post, Steam Deck compatibility may not be perfect.
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1440670/announcements/detail/3306229070215284146
A current workaround that we're aware of is not using any analog input methods while on Steam Deck, and instead making sure to only use digital inputs.
We don't have a Steam Deck ourselves to test so mileage may vary.
Steam Deck's Proton fork is also under active development so in the future these issues might revolve themselves, but all of that is uncertain.
Again, Zeepkist is not being developed for Linux compatibility, so we're entirely reliant on Steam's Windows emulator. Nevertheless, we'll keep you all posted on any known Steam Deck developments in the future.
- Yannic
