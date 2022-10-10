Minor Bug fixes including:
Fixed a bug where a player crew member could die on loading a save if they were ragdolled while the game was saved.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Minor Bug fixes including:
Fixed a bug where a player crew member could die on loading a save if they were ragdolled while the game was saved.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update