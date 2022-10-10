 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Galactic Junkers update for 10 October 2022

Minor Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9676091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Bug fixes including:

Fixed a bug where a player crew member could die on loading a save if they were ragdolled while the game was saved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1243161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link