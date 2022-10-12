Patch Notes (0.9.10)

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.9.10) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that caused the same animal to be both sent to the caravan and stay on the map.

Fixed the issue that caused storage capacity to stay the same, after selling/buying animals while on that caravan.

Fixed the issue that caused pets to walk super slow during the hauling sequence.

Fixed the issue that caused particles to have selection outlines in some cases.

Fixed the issue that prevented construction and blood particles from colliding with ground properly.

Fixed the issue that prevented alcohol resources from automatic consumption due to lack of nutritional value in the json file.

Fixed the issue that caused the removal of the training mark in some cases.

Fixed the issue that allowed the taming of the merchant’s animals.

Quality of life improvements

Several performance improvements have been implemented.

Alcohol resources will be automatically consumed now.

Animal order code has been simplified.

Known issues:

Animals get stuck on slopes and stairs sometimes,save/load fixes this. However, if you know a definitive way to recreate this scenario, please do let us know. It’s been really hard to replicate the issue on our side.

If two or more shrines (of the same type) are constructed next to one another, settlers will use just one for praying purposes.

Several messages are still in English for all languages.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

NOTE FOR THE EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text