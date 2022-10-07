Story, Task system and UI - Major update

Hi all,

A few players mentioned the latest update made the game quite difficult so it was important to update it as soon as possible – which means today!

On the downside, a few of the items which will be present in this build are very much work in progress.

On the upside, this will give you all a chance to try the new tasks system, experience some of the story and conversations and enjoy the new enhancements!

Story and conversations

• An intro cinematic has been added to the game.

• Each candle you place on the pentagram now unlocks a story conversation.

• Conversations regarding collecting vinyl records have been added.

Additionally, a bunch of interface enhancements have made it into this build.

UI enhancements

• Bulk record view is now smaller.

• Tabs have been adjusted in Finances and Graph view to give better visual feedback + smaller.

• The Graph view now has proper toggle buttons for the subgenre curves.

• Graph view now more descriptive ( numbers, title...)

• Vintage Collection now displays subgenre album amounts.

• Employee view is now a tad bigger for larger character avatars.

Karma

You now lose Karma when you decide not to buy a record from a seller. ( Pressing the SKIP button. )

Mobile phone

The mobile phone chats/replies are now quicker.

Selling vintage records

You can now remove the offer to sell a vintage records.

New stuff!

• The Art for the marketing guru has been added.

• The art for Seller 3 has been added.

• 2 new songs are now part of the game playlist.

This is a major update a previous saved game files won’t be compatible, so be prepared to start fresh.

Enjoy the update and enjoy the weekend!