Story, Task system and UI - Major update

Hi all,
A few players mentioned the latest update made the game quite difficult so it was important to update it as soon as possible – which means today!
On the downside, a few of the items which will be present in this build are very much work in progress.
On the upside, this will give you all a chance to try the new tasks system, experience some of the story and conversations and enjoy the new enhancements!
Story and conversations
• An intro cinematic has been added to the game.
• Each candle you place on the pentagram now unlocks a story conversation.
• Conversations regarding collecting vinyl records have been added.
Additionally, a bunch of interface enhancements have made it into this build.
UI enhancements
• Bulk record view is now smaller.
• Tabs have been adjusted in Finances and Graph view to give better visual feedback + smaller.
• The Graph view now has proper toggle buttons for the subgenre curves.
• Graph view now more descriptive ( numbers, title...)
• Vintage Collection now displays subgenre album amounts.
• Employee view is now a tad bigger for larger character avatars.
Karma
You now lose Karma when you decide not to buy a record from a seller. ( Pressing the SKIP button. )
Mobile phone
The mobile phone chats/replies are now quicker.
Selling vintage records
You can now remove the offer to sell a vintage records.
New stuff!
• The Art for the marketing guru has been added.
• The art for Seller 3 has been added.
• 2 new songs are now part of the game playlist.
This is a major update a previous saved game files won’t be compatible, so be prepared to start fresh.
Enjoy the update and enjoy the weekend!
