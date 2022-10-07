Tentative Crash Fixes and other QOL/balance changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9676012 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 14:06:21 UTC by Wendy

Updated red diamond's eye placement and death trail particles to now fade out over time

Goo Bomb mouse detonation size doubled

Goo Bomb bullets now lose 40% of their velocity when colliding with eachother

Goo Bomb damage reduce from 3.0 to 2.0

Fixed a bug where Goo Bomb damage and knockback wouldn't scale properly with player buffs

Increased Trishot bullet hitbox size by 10%

Adjusted Player visuals

Increased knockback resistance of standard cube (in non-survival game modes) by 50%

Increased knockback resistance of carbon cube (in non-survival game modes) by 33%

Tentative fix for crashes while damaging standard enemies

Survival mini-goo hitbox sizes increased by roughly 30%