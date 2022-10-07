Tentative Crash Fixes and other QOL/balance changes

Updated red diamond's eye placement and death trail particles to now fade out over time
Goo Bomb mouse detonation size doubled
Goo Bomb bullets now lose 40% of their velocity when colliding with eachother
Goo Bomb damage reduce from 3.0 to 2.0
Fixed a bug where Goo Bomb damage and knockback wouldn't scale properly with player buffs
Increased Trishot bullet hitbox size by 10%
Adjusted Player visuals
Increased knockback resistance of standard cube (in non-survival game modes) by 50%
Increased knockback resistance of carbon cube (in non-survival game modes) by 33%
Tentative fix for crashes while damaging standard enemies
Survival mini-goo hitbox sizes increased by roughly 30%
Changed files in this update