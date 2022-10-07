 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 7 October 2022

Tentative Crash Fixes and other QOL/balance changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated red diamond's eye placement and death trail particles to now fade out over time

Goo Bomb mouse detonation size doubled

Goo Bomb bullets now lose 40% of their velocity when colliding with eachother

Goo Bomb damage reduce from 3.0 to 2.0

Fixed a bug where Goo Bomb damage and knockback wouldn't scale properly with player buffs

Increased Trishot bullet hitbox size by 10%

Adjusted Player visuals

Increased knockback resistance of standard cube (in non-survival game modes) by 50%

Increased knockback resistance of carbon cube (in non-survival game modes) by 33%

Tentative fix for crashes while damaging standard enemies

Survival mini-goo hitbox sizes increased by roughly 30%

