On Halloween night only, the game changes into a Zombie apocallypse, try to stay alive by killing the Zombies that sneak up on you. This update also changes the single player mode to Zombie night. On the multiplayer if you're bitten by a Zombie you become one for the rest of the night even if you restart the game, you must now attack other players so they become Zombies too!
Streatham Hill Stories update for 7 October 2022
Zombie night update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
