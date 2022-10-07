 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Streatham Hill Stories update for 7 October 2022

Zombie night update

Share · View all patches · Build 9675956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On Halloween night only, the game changes into a Zombie apocallypse, try to stay alive by killing the Zombies that sneak up on you. This update also changes the single player mode to Zombie night. On the multiplayer if you're bitten by a Zombie you become one for the rest of the night even if you restart the game, you must now attack other players so they become Zombies too!

Changed files in this update

Streatham Hill Stories Content Depot 1423981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link