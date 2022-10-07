OEA 0.7.0 - Content Update!

It took a while to commission the new art, but as promised, I'm back with a content update! See the notes below for a whole spread of different additions.

OEA 0.7.0

A brand new scene drawn by Crescentia! It is automatically unlocked for anyone who has reached the gallery, but naturally occurs in the early game during the first visit to Wilhelm's Tale.

In addition, a new variant scene previously not accessible has been added.

A new quest has been added to Hoodton. This one is available over the entire game, as it unlocks the above scene.

Another quest has been added, but only to very early Hoodton. This offers small advantages but is mostly there for flavor and additional content.

New option in menu: fast combat animations.

Further boosts to the story mode items.

Additional bonus added for story mode users in Hoodton.

More enemies respawn in the ice palace, in case players feel they need to level while inside.

Minor bugfixes and cosmetic improvements.

You can see there are more sex scenes, more quests, and a number of quality of life improvements that I hope will further smooth out the game. This concludes my plans for adding content!

Once everything is confirmed to be working, there's nothing stopping the game from leaving Early Access. Please do report any bugs or further issues if you notice them, otherwise I'll be thinking about picking the final release date. ^-^