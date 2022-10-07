Hell is Others's Demo Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good morning citizens!

Thank you all for supporting us, playing the demo, and taking care of the Bonsai.

We have ears all over Century City.

We are currently working on fixing the bugs you're reporting, and we'll keep doing it.

New players are struggling to have a good start in the City.

With this update, our goal is to make the first matches easier for the less experienced players.

It's hard to describe how much we appreciate your feedback and support.

It's helping us a lot as we approach the launch!