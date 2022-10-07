Trails from Zero v1.3.7 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,

thanks for all the great feedback on Trails from Zero! We've implemented some of the requested features and fixed a few issues in this update, see below for details.

Changes and Improvements

Added a new audio setting to disable message beeps

Added a new setting to disable rich presence

Play voice lines in the message log when selected even if the "Other Voices" option is set to OFF

Bug Fixes

Fixed a potential crash when returning to the title menu

Fixed an issue where movie sound effects were still played after skipping a movie

Draw the BGM Info overlay in some additional situations where it was hidden before

Various localization and map fixes

We've also added an experimental "fast text speed" option: to use it, set "fastTextSpeed" to "true" in the [Game] category in "%localappdata%\Falcom\Zero\settings.toml". This is not intended for general use.

We have received some reports of sporadic crashes specifically on older Intel integrated graphics hardware. So far, we have been unable to determine any specific issue with the game causing these, and in several cases the problem was resolved by updating graphics drivers. So, if you are affected by this problem, please try updating your drivers.

Note that you can always revert to earlier versions of the game by selecting them in the Steam "Beta" menu.

Cheers,

Peter "Durante" Thoman