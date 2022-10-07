Biohazard Pack - Season 03 Cosmetic DLC Reveal

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, Miners!

Once Season 03 arrives, you will have the opportunity to deal with the Rockpox in the most appropriate attire possible, courtesy of the new cosmetic DLC: The Biohazard Pack.

With the Biohazard Pack, you will be dressed to impress in the finest hazmat suits R&D has ever produced, shielding you from even the nastiest of airborne contaminants. The pack will include the following:

4 unique suits of Armor, one for each Class

A unique helmet in two variants (Full Face & Half Face)

Biohazard Paintjob for other Armors

Biohazard Paintjob for your Weapons

Biohazard Paintjob for Bosco

Biohazard Paintjob for your Pickaxe

The store page is now live on Steam for you to wishlist if you so desire. Doing so will ensure you are notified once this beauty of a wardrobe addition lands on November 3rd, alongside Season 03.*

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2165590/Deep_Rock_Galactic__Biohazard_Pack/

Get the job done while looking the part, Miners. Rock and Stone!

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

*Season 03 launches November 3rd on Steam and November 17th on Consoles