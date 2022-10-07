[Weekend special] 50% off Premium License bundles! Credit bonuses!

Share · View all patches · Build 9675602 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 13:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Pilots, the weekend begins! Time to prepare your fleet for new victories!

Weekend special offer:

50% off all Premium licenses

+50% credits in battles

x3 first victory bonus

We remind you that a Premium license grants all pilots greater rewards for each battle. And when the battle ends, pilots with premium licenses have two additional trophy search attempts, which means that the chances of getting new and unique equipment increase!

The license allows pilots to receive a greater reward:

+100% to credit gain;

+100% to experience gained;

+50% to monocrystals from missions;

+2 post-battle trophy search attempts.

Boost your fleet! Let's win together!

Yours truly,

Star Conflict Team