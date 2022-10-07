 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Conflict update for 7 October 2022

[Weekend special] 50% off Premium License bundles! Credit bonuses!

Share · View all patches · Build 9675602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pilots, the weekend begins! Time to prepare your fleet for new victories!

Weekend special offer:

  • 50% off all Premium licenses
  • +50% credits in battles
  • x3 first victory bonus

We remind you that a Premium license grants all pilots greater rewards for each battle. And when the battle ends, pilots with premium licenses have two additional trophy search attempts, which means that the chances of getting new and unique equipment increase!

The license allows pilots to receive a greater reward:

  • +100% to credit gain;
  • +100% to experience gained;
  • +50% to monocrystals from missions;
  • +2 post-battle trophy search attempts.

Boost your fleet! Let's win together!

Yours truly,
Star Conflict Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 9675602
Windows Content Depot 212071
Common Content Depot 212072
MacOS Content Depot 212073
Linux Content Depot 212074
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link