Patch 0.10.3

Hi,

today we have a small update, while we continue to work on the full version in parallel.

Rollercoasters: Track visualization and validation

We have added a few basic features to the roller coaster editor. First, the track segments now have a suitable visualization, depending on the selected type.

We also added a track validation, which means that when you edit, you can start a test. Mainly we test here if the coaster can go reach the station again, but we also added some smaller structural checks, if the track clips through the wall or the floor for example. But we also tried not to be too restrictive, so that the creative freedom remains. We hope we found a good balance here.

Important! If a roller coaster has not been tested successfully (green), then it can no longer be visited by visitors. In addition, it is then not possible to save as a blueprint. Accordingly, go through the roller coaster halls in your savegame and perform the test. In addition, we would like to ask all those who have already uploaded coasters in the workshop to upload their coasters again after validation.

Other changes

Fixed: The repair staff often didn't feel like working anymore

Fixed: Thematization could not be changed in deco halls

Fixed: The staff didn't work through some rides properly

Fixed: Visitors and staff simply stopped on some rides

Fixed: The controls for the coasters stopped working when the coaster type was changed

Fixed: Some of the rides were still smoking, even though they were repaired

Fixed: The reward windows sometimes didn't show up when other menus were open

Fixed: The visitor difficulty setting for sandbox mode could sometimes not be used

Fixed: The "# buildings of type" counter increased when you just repositioned the halls

Fixed: Localization and naming adjustments in the roller coaster node windowlet.

Fixed: A few typos

Balancing: Selling buildings now always gives 70% money back (before you got 100% back under some circumstances)

Balancing: Swapping rides now also gives 70% money back (before 50%)

Balancing: The roller coasters broke too fast

Improved: A few more button hover sounds

Improved: Small animations for the environments



Remember, feel free to report bugs and feedback via the in-game form (red beetle on the top left). Otherwise, maybe see you on our Discord?