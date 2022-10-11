First Major Update

Hey everyone!

The time has come - today's the day we release Update 0.2.0 into the wild! We've been sharing details about its new features for some time now, and finally you can experience everything for yourself.

Let’s begin with a video showcase of what this update has to offer:

The main features introduced in version 0.2.0 include a minimap, two new bosses, a new Tartarus Rifts side activity, new dungeon locations, and more.

Below is a full list of changes made to Achilles: Legend Untold in Update 0.2.0:

Minimap and Map (read "DevLog #2 for more)

(read "DevLog #2 for more) New boss fight - Tydeus (read "DevLog #2" for more)

(read "DevLog #2" for more) New boss fight - Pollux (read "DevLog #3" for more)

(read "DevLog #3" for more) New main quest - "At the Crossroads" (in a new area)

- "At the Crossroads" (in a new area) Tartarus Rifts side activity (a.k.a. the Arenas; read "DevLog #2" for more)

side activity (a.k.a. the Arenas; read "DevLog #2" for more) Empowered Hades-themed enemy variants

enemy variants 3 new dungeon locations to the world (read "DevLog #3" for more)

to the world (read "DevLog #3" for more) Non-hostile NPCs that try to run away from the fights

that try to run away from the fights Added a new weapon skill - "Projection" (weapon throw)

- "Projection" (weapon throw) Added grenade throw trajectory prediction - now you have full control of where it goes

2 new skills to Menelaus' moveset: the Flaming Sword and Fire

to Menelaus' moveset: the Flaming Sword and Fire 3 new skills to Castor's moveset: the Healing Field, a 2-hit Combo Attack, and a Charge Attack

to Castor's moveset: the Healing Field, a 2-hit Combo Attack, and a Charge Attack 2 new GAIA actions: the Spear Throw and the Burning Arrows

the Spear Throw and the Burning Arrows New voiceovers for enemies, that they'll shout at you during combat

Loading screen tips, to make the wait more enjoyable and teach you about the game

Improved group AI behavior - combat is now a lot more fluid, enemies stay more focused, and their movement feels smoother

- combat is now a lot more fluid, enemies stay more focused, and their movement feels smoother Shield Throw skill now uses Stamina instead of Fury

instead of Fury Status effect improvements (fire, poison, curse, bleeding)

improvements (fire, poison, curse, bleeding) Lowered accuracy for archers' first shots, now there will be less hawk-eyed sharpshooters around the map

now there will be less hawk-eyed sharpshooters around the map Smoothed out character animations - dodge, roll and rotation should all feel even better now

Made some AI optimizations

Updated localisation

Updated collisions

Made General optimizations

As you can see, it's quite a packed release! We're excited to let you see all the new content we've prepared over these few months and get your feedback on it. We really value our players, so if you have any thoughts you want us to hear, make sure to share them!

If you find out that any bugs slipped through, please report them to us either through our Discord server at the #bug-reports channel, or the Steam Discussions forum. We'll make sure to go through them and squash as many of them as we can.

If you're wondering what's next for Achilles: Legends Untold, we've prepared a brand new roadmap with teasers of features coming to the game. We'll be sharing more details over the course of their development, so keep an eye out for new DevLogs in the future!

That's everything for now. Have fun and enjoy the update!

