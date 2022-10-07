Early access update - Bugfix and QoL upgrades

v0.6.5 - 06/10/2022
# Changelog:
## Features:
- When choosing your starting hand, the timer now disappears once you have made your choice
- “Animated tree” / “Sprouted seed” : Every effect that asked you to pick a card from your deck and show it to your opponent will now show the card accordingly
- “Crimson ring” now has a VFX when dealing damages
- Shop : We added feedback to your wallet if you try to buy something but do not have enough money to pay for it
- We added a timer to the protector sequence to help both players better understand which player has to take action and for how long
- “Typhoon” : Small rework of the UI when selecting prepared spells to destroy
## Bug Fixes:
- We fixed the flickering timer
- “Mental flame” : We fixed a bug that allowed the AI to get back some of the mana that was paid at the start of their turn
- “Fire ball” / “Fission” : A small bit of the discard UI (when preparing those cards) was not fully translated, we fixed it
- “Ephemeral brambles” : The AI now choses between both options instead of just not acting at all when facing this card
- The cast button of the rightmost spell is no longer in part hiding behind the player’s mana stash when a player has 5 prepared spells
- The cards in a player’s hand should now only be highlighted when playable
- “Subtle infiltration” : Fixed several bugs, mainly related to the way it was releasing its locked mana
- “Kerloc’h’s Robe” : Your hand will now be correctly discarded while activating its ability.
- Targeted effects could be cancelled by clicking on “view more” arrows on the board. It is no longer the case.
- “Seed in the Wind” / “Animated Tree”: Sometimes the tree bringing back the seed at the beginning of a turn could cause a bug, not anymore!
- We optimized the way the game works with disconnection and reconnection to a match.
- “Water Drop”: The temporary component is now properly affected by “Prodigious source”.
- “Great Waters / “Breath of flames”: The damage effect could target a permanent card without HPs, not anymore.
- “Emptiness Ritual”: You can no longer play cards from your hand to get to 4 cards in hand. You have now to discard first!
- “Unleashed Ocean”: We changed the way this card triggers waves components.
- “Mental Flame”: The AI can now activate this card even if it produces no effect (instead of keeping it prepared for the whole game).
## Known bugs:
- Visual bug: “Unleashed Ocean” displays a full mana release, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
- “Wave echo” applies twice an effect of a targeted wave doubled due to Prodigious Source instead of once.
- Some interfaces specific to some cards (ie “Breath”) are unfinished and can be confusing (but are still working)
- “Emptiness Ritual” : Damages are displayed card per card but only trigger the protector effect of the opponent once
