Mage Noir - Infinity update for 7 October 2022

Early access update - Bugfix and QoL upgrades

v0.6.5 - 06/10/2022

# Changelog:

## Features:

  • When choosing your starting hand, the timer now disappears once you have made your choice
  • “Animated tree” / “Sprouted seed” : Every effect that asked you to pick a card from your deck and show it to your opponent will now show the card accordingly
  • “Crimson ring” now has a VFX when dealing damages
  • Shop : We added feedback to your wallet if you try to buy something but do not have enough money to pay for it
  • We added a timer to the protector sequence to help both players better understand which player has to take action and for how long
  • “Typhoon” : Small rework of the UI when selecting prepared spells to destroy

## Bug Fixes:

  • We fixed the flickering timer
  • “Mental flame” : We fixed a bug that allowed the AI to get back some of the mana that was paid at the start of their turn
  • “Fire ball” / “Fission” : A small bit of the discard UI (when preparing those cards) was not fully translated, we fixed it
  • “Ephemeral brambles” : The AI now choses between both options instead of just not acting at all when facing this card
  • The cast button of the rightmost spell is no longer in part hiding behind the player’s mana stash when a player has 5 prepared spells
  • The cards in a player’s hand should now only be highlighted when playable
  • “Subtle infiltration” : Fixed several bugs, mainly related to the way it was releasing its locked mana
  • “Kerloc’h’s Robe” : Your hand will now be correctly discarded while activating its ability.
  • Targeted effects could be cancelled by clicking on “view more” arrows on the board. It is no longer the case.
  • “Seed in the Wind” / “Animated Tree”: Sometimes the tree bringing back the seed at the beginning of a turn could cause a bug, not anymore!
  • We optimized the way the game works with disconnection and reconnection to a match.
  • “Water Drop”: The temporary component is now properly affected by “Prodigious source”.
  • “Great Waters / “Breath of flames”: The damage effect could target a permanent card without HPs, not anymore.
  • “Emptiness Ritual”: You can no longer play cards from your hand to get to 4 cards in hand. You have now to discard first!
  • “Unleashed Ocean”: We changed the way this card triggers waves components.
  • “Mental Flame”: The AI can now activate this card even if it produces no effect (instead of keeping it prepared for the whole game).

## Known bugs:

  • Visual bug: “Unleashed Ocean” displays a full mana release, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
  • “Wave echo” applies twice an effect of a targeted wave doubled due to Prodigious Source instead of once.
  • Some interfaces specific to some cards (ie “Breath”) are unfinished and can be confusing (but are still working)
  • “Emptiness Ritual” : Damages are displayed card per card but only trigger the protector effect of the opponent once

