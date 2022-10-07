- Fixed color picker result on camo clothing items
- Fixed color picker result on terrain surfaces
- Fixed that the surface placement direction was not applied
- Fixed wrong description for backpack shield slot setting
- Fixed missing footsteps on zombie units
- Fixed that randomized object (like plants) did not save their variant
Ancient Warfare 3 update for 7 October 2022
0.40 Bug fixing patch
