 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Warfare 3 update for 7 October 2022

0.40 Bug fixing patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9675475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed color picker result on camo clothing items
  • Fixed color picker result on terrain surfaces
  • Fixed that the surface placement direction was not applied
  • Fixed wrong description for backpack shield slot setting
  • Fixed missing footsteps on zombie units
  • Fixed that randomized object (like plants) did not save their variant

Changed files in this update

Ancient Warfare 3 Win64 Depot 758991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link