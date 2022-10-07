[Special] +50% Reputation in battles & faster enemy or neutral base capture!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello survivors!

It’s bonus XP days in the Wastelands! During these days you will be able to become more powerful and gain any favour from the factions faster! On October 7, 8 and 9 the bonus to all reputation earned is 50%.

Moreover, we suggest you try out the battles with accelerated base capture process once more. We’ve taken into account your feedback on the previous event and lowered base capture acceleration rate. Now it’s 25% (instead of 50%).

You are welcome to leave you constructive feedback right after you give this small event a try!

This special will be available from 12:00 GMT on October 7 until 05:00 GMT!

