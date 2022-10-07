 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 7 October 2022

[Special] +50% Reputation in battles & faster enemy or neutral base capture!

Share · View all patches · Build 9675382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Hello survivors!
It’s bonus XP days in the Wastelands! During these days you will be able to become more powerful and gain any favour from the factions faster! On October 7, 8 and 9 the bonus to all reputation earned is 50%.

Moreover, we suggest you try out the battles with accelerated base capture process once more. We’ve taken into account your feedback on the previous event and lowered base capture acceleration rate. Now it’s 25% (instead of 50%).
You are welcome to leave you constructive feedback right after you give this small event a try!

This special will be available from 12:00 GMT on October 7 until 05:00 GMT!

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9675382
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link