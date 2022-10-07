EA Update v0.2.0.8 Released

Scrap recycler has now been added. Scrap from destroyed pirates can now be grabbed by tractor beams and placed in salvage depots. Scrap recycler will then process scrap into metal, much like the mining laser and captured meteoroids into ore.

Lots of little fixes as well (thanks for all the bug notifications over last week, has helped a lot!), full patch notes:-

Scrap recycler added. Tractor beams now grab scrap as well as meteors.

Laser turrets can now have ore/scrap targeting disabled.

Few optimizations - overlays, O2 balancing.

Should now be able to build outside items next to in use salvage depot (as long meteor not protruding).

Tractor beams can now move captured items over in use salvage depots without collision.

Fix: Shields sometimes wouldn't turn off after pirate attack.

Fix: Droid control UI, may show blank after new load (not resetting list).

Fix: Droid control follow - Not turning off on deselect. Adjust camera on follow when 1440 and 125%scaling correctly.

Fix: Crash using low gfx mode setting, on sandbox or scenario with asteroid belt.

Fix: Was no limit on zoom in level.

Fix: Could build structures where trader docked.

Nick