The Final Earth 2 update for 7 October 2022

Update 2: Clouds & Planets

Update 2: Clouds & Planets

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update makes the background of your city look more interesting by adding clouds and planets, which have been drawn by the talented LukXD99. So no more boring blue background during the day!

You can disable the background in the advanced settings, in case you need a litle bit of extra performance or if it's just not your thing.

I'll add more background elements in further upgrades, plus maybe the option to choose from different planet formations for free play scenarios.

