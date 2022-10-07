Hi everyone, here's h.Noise, a small update to the NoiseBox beta （￣︶￣）↗　

Prompt system:

UI panel tips:

When the player mouses over some UI panels, the corresponding usage description will appear

Game interface update:

1 The background color of cutscenes changed from blue to cyan

2 In the main game scene, the dynamic effects of some models are temporarily canceled

Noise Box Resource Update:

Removed part of the noise box mold (the one you need to choose to enter the main play interface)

Some of the boxes have been fine-tuned

hint:

The pictures in the game can be customized by yourself, just in the Mycards folder under the game installation directory, but remember to read 'ReadMe'