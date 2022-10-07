 Skip to content

NoiseBox.噪音盒子 Playtest update for 7 October 2022

Hi everyone, here's h.Noise, a small update to the NoiseBox beta （￣︶￣）↗　

Prompt system:
UI panel tips:
When the player mouses over some UI panels, the corresponding usage description will appear
Game interface update:
1 The background color of cutscenes changed from blue to cyan
2 In the main game scene, the dynamic effects of some models are temporarily canceled
Noise Box Resource Update:
Removed part of the noise box mold (the one you need to choose to enter the main play interface)
Some of the boxes have been fine-tuned

hint:
The pictures in the game can be customized by yourself, just in the Mycards folder under the game installation directory, but remember to read 'ReadMe'

