Minor Patch - 06/10 # 1.044.9

Patch Notes - 06/10 # 1.044.9
Bugfixes
- Chaotic Debuffs, in some cases, would use the card's target resistance (instead of the randomly chosen Enemy's resistance).
- Added support for Chaotic Debuffs on Enemies while targeting an Ally. (They weren't coded before, but a few cards were trying to use them, ie. Contaminate).
- Fixed various typos and grammar mistakes.
Misc Changes/Additions
- Increased the Rulebook UI dimensions and font size for more comfortable reading.
- Increased the Looting UI width to support up to 6 cards (instead of 4).
- The 'Soulmate' card will let you pick 1 out of 6 Soulmate cards instead of (1 out of 4).
- During Combat, you can fetch up to 6 Consumables (instead of up to 4) from your Backpack.
- Completing Areas will now let you choose your reward from among 6 possible rewards (instead of up to 4)
- Event Chests T3 will now offer up to 5 cards, and Event Chests T4 up to 6 cards.
- Wandering & Small Settlement Merchants can show up to 6 cards in their wares.
- Added a few minor points of interest placeholders for the next DLC.
