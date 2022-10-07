 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Erannorth Chronicles update for 7 October 2022

Minor Patch - 06/10 # 1.044.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9675065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - 06/10 # 1.044.9

Bugfixes

  • Chaotic Debuffs, in some cases, would use the card's target resistance (instead of the randomly chosen Enemy's resistance).
  • Added support for Chaotic Debuffs on Enemies while targeting an Ally. (They weren't coded before, but a few cards were trying to use them, ie. Contaminate).
  • Fixed various typos and grammar mistakes.

Misc Changes/Additions

  • Increased the Rulebook UI dimensions and font size for more comfortable reading.
  • Increased the Looting UI width to support up to 6 cards (instead of 4).
  • The 'Soulmate' card will let you pick 1 out of 6 Soulmate cards instead of (1 out of 4).
  • During Combat, you can fetch up to 6 Consumables (instead of up to 4) from your Backpack.
  • Completing Areas will now let you choose your reward from among 6 possible rewards (instead of up to 4)
  • Event Chests T3 will now offer up to 5 cards, and Event Chests T4 up to 6 cards.
  • Wandering & Small Settlement Merchants can show up to 6 cards in their wares.
  • Added a few minor points of interest placeholders for the next DLC.

Changed files in this update

Erannorth Chronicles Content Depot 1580801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link