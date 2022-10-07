- Fixed tooltip size inconsistencies
- Fixed tooltips sometimes not showing up
- Fixed dishwasher tooltip being enabled through UI
- Fixed tooltips remaining while window is closed
Tastemaker update for 7 October 2022
Small Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tastemaker Content Depot 1289341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update