Tastemaker update for 7 October 2022

Small Patch

  • Fixed tooltip size inconsistencies
  • Fixed tooltips sometimes not showing up
  • Fixed dishwasher tooltip being enabled through UI
  • Fixed tooltips remaining while window is closed

