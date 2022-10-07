 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STARR RINGER update for 7 October 2022

STARR RINGER Early Access Launch

Share · View all patches · Build 9674954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to STARR RINGER; Early Access!

It's been a long time coming, and has taken me many attempts to get to this point. But I'm finally hear unleashing my first game onto Steam! Thank you very much for your interest in my game, and I hope that I'll be able to meet the expectations I've set for myself. And with your help, I know I can make it happen!

I will be working hard to make sure that each update adds more content and improves the experience playing STARR RINGER.

Now let's save the universe!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link