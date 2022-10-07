STARR RINGER Early Access Launch

Welcome to STARR RINGER; Early Access!

It's been a long time coming, and has taken me many attempts to get to this point. But I'm finally hear unleashing my first game onto Steam! Thank you very much for your interest in my game, and I hope that I'll be able to meet the expectations I've set for myself. And with your help, I know I can make it happen!

I will be working hard to make sure that each update adds more content and improves the experience playing STARR RINGER.

Now let's save the universe!