 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WARNO update for 7 October 2022

v.82436 : SUCHET Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9674824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CODE FIXES:

  • fixed some ATGM units being virtually unkillable while in some buildings

DATA FIXES:

  • removed the buildings that were spawned in the trees on the Black Forest map

GENERIC:

  • fixed some errors in how the supply cost were calculated. This implies plane reloading time is back to normal. This fix also affected the supply cost of some other weapons : some AP/HE canons, some AA canons, most aircraft rockets, some artillery rockets. We are still working on improving our system for the supply cost so it will most likely change all over someday.

Changed files in this update

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link