v.82436 : SUCHET Hotfix

CODE FIXES:
- fixed some ATGM units being virtually unkillable while in some buildings
DATA FIXES:
- removed the buildings that were spawned in the trees on the Black Forest map
GENERIC:
- fixed some errors in how the supply cost were calculated. This implies plane reloading time is back to normal. This fix also affected the supply cost of some other weapons : some AP/HE canons, some AA canons, most aircraft rockets, some artillery rockets. We are still working on improving our system for the supply cost so it will most likely change all over someday.
Changed files in this update