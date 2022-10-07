Devblog #37 - A month with Isonzo

Hello soldiers!

It’s been almost 1 month now since Isonzo’s release! We’re overwhelmed with the amount of praise and love we’ve received for our latest game in the WW1 Game Series! Thank you all so much! We hope you’ll continue to play and enjoy your battles on the Italian Front!

A week before Isonzo’s release, we had a special play session for press and influencers to play together with devs and our beta testers to experience the game alongside other players. This way, reviews and video’s containing content with real players would be available upon release for you all to read and watch! Now, let’s see what some press and content creators thought of Isonzo!

A hill worth dying for

One of the content creators who joined us in our special play session was jackfrags. With almost 4 million subscribers on YouTube and a vast variety of shooters he played, we thought he might be interested in playing Isonzo! And so he did! Though at first seeing a bit overwhelmed (or maybe lost) at what to do, he quickly got onto getting kills, getting objectives and admiring the scenery ! An iconic quote from Jack was ‘ I don't know why we're fighting over this hill. It's a nice hill, but is it work dying over?’ Which kind of sums up the Italian front nicely in our opinion ;) You can watch his entire video here !

Another YouTuber who made a video about Isonzo is LevelCapGaming, with almost 2 million subscribers. In his video you get a nice idea about the Mountaineer class and how powerful it can be for you and your team! Playing on the Fior map, part of the Strafexpedition Offense, you can see him and his fellow soldiers battle through the forest, eventually making it to the final objective of the map. The change of a covered area full of trees and nature into a more open area took some adapting to, but eventually he managed to push forward with his team! To see if Cap as the Austo-Hungarian succeeds over the Italians, check out the video!

‘A gorgeous, accessible class-based shooter’

One of the press outlets that wrote about Isonzo is PCGamer. Stating that there’s currently a milsim boom in the gaming industry, Isonzo is fitting right into this. Calling Isonzo one of the prettiest shooters that’s currently out right now (thank you, you’re making us blush), the review praises Isonzo as well for how easy it is to hop into a game. But be warned, that doesn’t mean that the game is easy.

Furthermore, Isonzo is praised for its asymmetry. Though there’s only two objectives to focus on, A & B, that doesn’t mean you have to do these in order. Additionally, the extra side objectives were seen as a fun change of paste and felt rewarding! No long runs from the respawn, helping out your teammates and contributing to the overall pushes, - it’s the small things that matter [spoiler]unless you bring out the big guns and gun everyone down ;)[/spoiler].

Again, Isonzo takes the players breath away by the way it looks. “Isonzo's Italian setting is refreshing and feels great to fight in. (...) this is the most gorgeous, colorful portrayal of WW1 I've ever seen in a game. You can tell that Blackmill has had its fill of maps that capture the WW1 we see in our heads—flat, muddy hellscapes where nothing happy can exist—and decided to cut loose with postcard-worthy Italian countrysides, quaint villages, and strikingly beautiful mountains. The mountains in particular are effective, being both very pretty to look at and creating the most distinct areas in Isonzo.”

Isonzo Fanart

Some of you enjoyed playing Isonzo so much that you even brought out your creative skills and drew fanart ! Thank you so much! Here’s a small selection of the fanart we received. We would love to see more, so be sure to use the hashtag #Isonzo and tag us on Twitter!



Gan Emperor of Mankind



Emrivimaster123



VHetairaV



BanonCat

Die Deutschen kommen!

Besides working on optimizing Isonzo and solving issues we and you encountered, the next big update is also on our radar! In case you've missed it, take a look at our roadmap !

For now, we can't give you a timeframe on when the Germans will join Isonzo, but we hope you're looking forward to it regardless! Here's a little weapon teaser for now.

The German Empire entered the war with a large army, and the workhorse for this army is the ever-familiar Gewehr 98. Design in 1895, and introduced into service in 1898, this is a versatile rifle of Mauser design. The Gewehr 98 would become synonymous with the great war and echoes of its design can be found in weapons adopted by other nations - with a shortened version of the design being adopted by the German Army by the outbreak of the Second World War.

Chambered in the effective 7.92x57mm Mauser cartridge, these 5 round rifles found a nice middle ground in areas like capacity, ease of use, speed to load, while excelling in weapon accuracy. Though criticized for its length, poor sights, and cost of manufacture, the German Empire would issue this rifle to the frontlines in the millions.

Finding fame in media such as the films “All Quiet on the Western Front”, and a mainstay in the WW1 Game Series. This rifle will offer a familiar face to fans of our previous installments.

That's the intel for now soldiers!