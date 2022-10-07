- Unlocked Love Level Max to 10
- Added Buff Bonus for Love Level
- Balanced levels
- Improved Performance
- Added row indicator for Moon Rabbit.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 7 October 2022
v1.06 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
