 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 7 October 2022

v1.06 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9674812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Unlocked Love Level Max to 10
  • Added Buff Bonus for Love Level
  • Balanced levels
  • Improved Performance
  • Added row indicator for Moon Rabbit.
  • Fixed minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1812061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link