Literally Moving The Goalposts! - Patch 3.5.1 Notes - 10/07

Training Drill videos

To help new users understand some concepts of the game, we have added 5 new videos to the training drills tutorial.

Action odds display

Fixed a bug where negative actions were not being displayed. The odds of the ball receive when performing a one touch or header action are now displayed separately to the accuracy odds.

One touch & Header

These actions are now prevented from being used in offside positions. Fixed a bug with the Header shot ball path. Reduced the momentum to 75% for the player after performing a one touch or header action.

Goal posts

The alignment of goal posts has been fixed.

Competitive tab

The competitive tab tiles will order by the next scheduled match, if you have characters in multiple clubs. The next match will be displayed at the top.

Post match stats

Fixed a bug where a partial save that led to a goal would be recorded as a shot for the GK. Fixed a bug where shots on target and blocks were not being recorded correctly in some situations.

Club stars

The club stars were not updating correctly but now the ratings should be distributed evenly across all clubs.

Retire

Fixed a bug with the player retire option.

Hotkeys

Fixed a bug where hotkeys were being reset if the settings page was opened at certain points during a match.

As always, you can leave feedback in a review, through the steam forums or you can join our Discord and raise them directly to us there. You can also follow us over on Twitter to keep up to date with everything that is going on, from drop in sessions to schedules of streamers playing the game for you to watch.