Share · View all patches · Build 9674778 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!



Chibi version of Sadman, the NPC who starts the quest "anomalous materials"

How are you all slime hunters? We hope well.

This week the update will focus on tweaks and fixes

BORED! GET MY MONEY BACK!

We know you're looking forward to new content for Hack and Slime, but we need to get everything perfectly set up for the upcoming "Anomalous Materials" quest and the Warpmazon floors that open up as you progress through it.

We only ask you to wait a little longer, and if you like our game, give us a review on Steam.

Thank you very much for playing Hack and Slime!

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Changelog

The design of "The Dungeons 1" has been adapted for the mission "Anomalous Materials"

Guillotine collisions have been improved, now Corid can dodge them better

The vertical movement timer platform has been added

All Corid interactions have been improved with all types of mobile platforms

The sounds of mobile platforms, their gears, and levers have been updated.

Various bugs related to mobile platforms have been solved

Chamber behavior standards related to mobile platforms have been introduced

An error has been corrected that allowed a town portal from the training room

Some design errors have improved the training room

Even if you can't see it, they have expanded and improved: The Mortuary, The Hole and The Dungeons 2

Pending changes