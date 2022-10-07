Halloween '22! | Update v0.7.1.0

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.
Spooky Season is fast approaching, and the ghosts would love to play a game with you!
Come and join us with a Halloween-themed event!
- On Nightmare Difficulty without heavy rain; enter any location decorated with a pumpkin sticker on the contract selection board! You will gain 5 sanity per candy collected or Jack-o'-lantern lit!
- Search for candy!
- Light Jack-o'-lanterns!
- And snap a photo of the ghost!
Check off every pumpkin sticker and earn yourself a treat; a Halloween Trophy for your display cabinet!
The event will be available until early November
- Added window-knocking sounds to windows in Sunny Meadows
- Added sounds for candles being lit
- You can now place Jenga Blocks (It will still fall over at the start for now)
- Lowered volume and length of some female ‘out of breath' sounds
- Fixed several bugs with the global voice chat
- You can no longer hear dead players
- The truck can now be closed if a player body did not despawn when they left
- The Halloween lobby easter egg will now work in VR
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
