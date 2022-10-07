Halloween '22! | Update v0.7.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9674771 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.

Spooky Season is fast approaching, and the ghosts would love to play a game with you!

Come and join us with a Halloween-themed event!

On Nightmare Difficulty without heavy rain; enter any location decorated with a pumpkin sticker on the contract selection board! You will gain 5 sanity per candy collected or Jack-o'-lantern lit!

Search for candy!

Light Jack-o'-lanterns!

And snap a photo of the ghost!

Check off every pumpkin sticker and earn yourself a treat; a Halloween Trophy for your display cabinet!

The event will be available until early November

Added window-knocking sounds to windows in Sunny Meadows

Added sounds for candles being lit

You can now place Jenga Blocks (It will still fall over at the start for now)

Lowered volume and length of some female ‘out of breath' sounds

Fixed several bugs with the global voice chat

You can no longer hear dead players

The truck can now be closed if a player body did not despawn when they left

The Halloween lobby easter egg will now work in VR

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team