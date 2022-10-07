 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 7 October 2022

Halloween '22! | Update v0.7.1.0

Update v0.7.1.0

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.

Spooky Season is fast approaching, and the ghosts would love to play a game with you!

Come and join us with a Halloween-themed event!

  • On Nightmare Difficulty without heavy rain; enter any location decorated with a pumpkin sticker on the contract selection board! You will gain 5 sanity per candy collected or Jack-o'-lantern lit!
  • Search for candy!
  • Light Jack-o'-lanterns!
  • And snap a photo of the ghost!

Check off every pumpkin sticker and earn yourself a treat; a Halloween Trophy for your display cabinet!
The event will be available until early November

  • Added window-knocking sounds to windows in Sunny Meadows
  • Added sounds for candles being lit
  • You can now place Jenga Blocks (It will still fall over at the start for now)

  • Lowered volume and length of some female ‘out of breath' sounds

  • Fixed several bugs with the global voice chat
  • You can no longer hear dead players
  • The truck can now be closed if a player body did not despawn when they left
  • The Halloween lobby easter egg will now work in VR

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

