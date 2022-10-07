v1.5.17 - The Train Wheels Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week, we release a huge update to train wheels!

Steam Powered Wheels

The new steam powered wheel components include train wheel pistons and linked drive wheels. These are modular parts where chains of drive wheels connect together with drive wheel linages. A connecting train wheel steam piston will also link to the drive wheels, converting pressurized steam into driving force.

These new steam drive wheels come in multiple sizes and wheel types, from solid wheels to spoked and counterweighted.

Other Train Wheels

We have also added other train wheels! These new components include steam era leaf sprung stock wheels, as well as modern styled wheels in single, double, and triple configurations. This allows much more customization and replication of designs.

Mechanical Reworks

Train wheels now work differently! The wheels no longer pivot freely, and are fixed in the orientation they are placed. If they twist to too high a degree, they will derail. Derailment becomes more likely with speed as well.

Brakes are also reworked, and now have high high holding power at low speeds, so when applied, brakes should firmly hold your train in place.

This is a massive rework of train wheels, and just in time for the new DLC release on Thursday next week, featuring hundreds of km of train lines.

Thank you to all the players who have asked for improved train wheels. We look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback on this new minor update!

The new Industrial Frontier DLC arrives on Thursday at 4PM UTC / 10AM Pacific Time! We will be hosting the launch party around 1 hour before then, as a stream on the Steam Store page. Please join us!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.5.17

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Feature - New Train Wheel Assemblies and Pistons (#2393 #14402)

In this update we have reworked our train bogie code and added a variety of new parts:

Added several new train assemblies of varying size

Added steam train assemblies and pistons that link together when placed in sequence

Updated the braking mechanic to prevent rolling on slopes

Updated how trains attach to the track for improved cornering

Added a derailing mechanic for train bogies turning through critical angles which are more sensitive at high speeds

Fix - #9407 Fix pipe components being draggable in unintended axes

Fix - #10449 Mesh error at Kalopsidiotis Chemical Storage

Fix - #10680 Detonator antenna sticks out of the block

Fix - #10987 AWACS radar has missing/transparent textures at certain angles

Fix - #12970 Cable anchors received data issues when disconnected by players

Fix - #13178 Logic slot name typo

Fix - #13224 Memory Register typo

Fix - #13233 Winch description semantics

Fix - #13236 Reversed mass changes to tank track parts

Fix - #14291 Incorrect Description for Laser Sensor (Missile)