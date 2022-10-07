 Skip to content

Shapebreaker - Tower Defense Deckbuilder update for 7 October 2022

Update v0.5.2

Update v0.5.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Version 0.5.2 is now live. Couple of improvements and bugfixes.

Patch notes:
• Skipping a card reward now rewards you with 10 credits.
• Viewing a deck of cards is now scrollable for large decks.
• Fixed a bug that caused the act 3 boss to not reward the correct amount of credits.
• Fixed a bug that caused you to be able to load your saved file after suffering a defeat.
• Fixed a bug that caused the done-button on the shop screen to rendered partially out of screen for 16:10 resolutions.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!
Alexander

