Version 0.12.1 is now live!

Hi everybody! I have an update I hope you are all going to like!

I've added more sounds to the game! I plan to add more over upcoming updates but at the moment we have:

Gunshot noises

Helicoper buzzing

Various screams of panicked citizens

Zombie groans

I plan to soon add doors and windows being broken, as well as car horns + crashes.

I've gone with a style that I think fits the game's retro theme which is a slightly bit crushed version of the sounds. Don't worry though, if the sounds aren't for you I've added a Mute SFX button in the Options screen so you can have your silent simulations if you wish:

I hope you enjoy this latest update and I'm interested in knowing what you all think!