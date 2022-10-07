 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 7 October 2022

Version 0.12.1 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9674472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody! I have an update I hope you are all going to like!

I've added more sounds to the game! I plan to add more over upcoming updates but at the moment we have:

Gunshot noises
Helicoper buzzing
Various screams of panicked citizens
Zombie groans

I plan to soon add doors and windows being broken, as well as car horns + crashes.

I've gone with a style that I think fits the game's retro theme which is a slightly bit crushed version of the sounds. Don't worry though, if the sounds aren't for you I've added a Mute SFX button in the Options screen so you can have your silent simulations if you wish:

I hope you enjoy this latest update and I'm interested in knowing what you all think!

