Update: 2 new cards, 3 changes in character abilities

Hey guys,

How are you all doing?

This year is not the easiest for a lot of people. In this community, we have players from over a hundred countries, and I’m sure that for each region, the problems are different.

One thing is clear, though: whether it’s the climate crisis, the pandemics, the war, the energy crisis, or some other issue – 2022 is a challenging year for nearly everyone.

We wish our community to focus on what each of us, personally, can do to improve the lives of others – while not losing our minds on the matters which remain beyond our control.

And with the same approach, today we release a small update for Gremlins, Inc.: nothing life-changing, just something to make your experience a bit better.

Feel free to start the game and check it out!

Whatever happened in 2022, our servers are still up and running, and Gremlins, Inc. is waiting for you.

NEW CARD: PRISON TOUR

Spot: Police

Type: Normal

Move points: 5

Cost: $50

Special rule:

Teleport to the Jail (you are not arrested). Get an extra turn.

To taste the freedom, visit the prison – preferrably just on a tour.

Expected use case:

We think this card will be used in combination with other cards that can be played in the Jail. Additionally, this card can be used to move to the Jail, so that later player approaches the Inferno.

NEW CARD: EXPENSIVE ORDER

Location: Marketplace

Type: Normal

Move points: 4

Cost: FREE

Special rule:

Choose a player (including you). That player gets ːscoreː1 and chooses between paying for it (-$150, -ːmaliceː2) and stealing it (+ːmaliceː5).

Delivery is obligatory, payment is optional.

Expected use case:

Early in the session, this card forces the other player to choose between getting ːmaliceː5 or losing $150 early on. At the end of the session, it is likely that you may play this card on yourself, simply to get ːscoreː1.

CHARACTER CHANGES: THE THIEF

Robbery

Now:

If you lose a Player Conflict, get 75% of the amount paid by the other player.

Change:

If you lose a Player Conflict, get 100% of the amount paid by the other player.

Reason:

Thief was once nerfed because it was a very powerful character on the European server, but this change had too high of an impact. Therefore, we have returned this ability to its original state.

CHARACTER CHANGES: THE POLITICIAN

Connections at the Parliament

Now:

Get ːvotesː2 when the Elections begin (this effect stacks with the effect of being the least malicious player).

Change:

This effect is completely removed.

The Astral Plane Club

Now:

When resting in the Astral Plane, get 5 cards to choose from and lose ːmaliceː3.

Change:

When resting in the Astral Plane, get 10 cards to choose from and lose ːmaliceː3.

Reason:

In duels, Connections at the Parliament was too powerful an ability. This is an attempt to balance the both by removing one, and making the other one more impactful.

The explanation for discarding cards in "Glasnost" has been supplemented.

Fixed missing descriptions of some cards in Gremlinopedia.

Fixed translations for some languages.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We’d like to do a few things in the next few months:

add a couple of new cards

perform more of the re-balancing

run a couple of new tournaments

Please share your suggestions in the comments below.

Which locations could benefit from having new cards?

Which effects need adjustment?

And what do you want from a tournament?

We wish you good health, world peace and a better tomorrow.

// Team CO