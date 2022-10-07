新增了快捷键：空格开车/停车，F4快速保存，F5快速读取
（请尽量不要过于频繁的快速读取，可能会有未知bug，当然发现了可以告诉我们）
[bug修复]
修复了使用品质物品无法交任务的bug
修复了交易界面查看物品的bug
