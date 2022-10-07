Patch Notes: v.1.0.4.7 (7th October 2022)

Hello everyone,
The first major Patch for Brewmaster brings with it fixes for the most-reported issues we’ve received, as well as a handful of small but impactful improvement requests. A few of the bigger highlights are;
- Fixes for a variety of situations that would block progress in Brewmaster Mode
- Fixes for a variety of Steam Achievements
Our full patch list is below,
Improvements
- Frame rate improvements in certain areas
- All UI Screens have had safe zone scaling added to them
- Improved beer framing at end of Tasting Sequence
- Tweaks to fading large objects when camera clips through them
- Currency and brewing status text now easier to see
- Implemented a fade-up to improve level transitions
- Players can now move the calendars in the workshop (in build mode)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where Kristoff's final story stage wasn't completing properly. Note: players will have to complete a new "very difficult" Ascent job to complete this stage; we're currently working on a retroactive fix for those who have already completed an applicable job, but this isn't ready yet
- Counterflow chillers and wort plate chillers no longer remove bitterness (IBU), flavours, or other properties from wort
- Fixed multiple instances of broken text in Brewpedia, especially in German language
- Two spotlights in the kitchen (above the counters) now cast light onto walls
- Fixed issue where yeast sometimes incorrectly had a retrieve amount menu
- The achievement "First!" Now unlocks; other competition-related achievements should also now work as intended
- Fixed an issue where temperature control readout/settings failed to work in some situations
- Prompt to place the finished beer container in the Keg Rack no longer displayed when hovering the cursor on the rack in the drawing room
- Fermentation krausen no longer vanishes instantly when heated up
- Visual improvements to tubes attached to carboys
- No longer able to place large items over the edges of coffee tables and foot stalls
- Fixed a visual issue with the highlight for fermentation container airlocks
- Lace effect on containers now appears less dim
- Corn Sugar now displays sugar, not grains, when pouring
- Inappropriate shadow no longer visible for the beer bottle's cap when placed on the table in the tasting room
- 3kg malt extract can now appears full when full
- Mesh bags placed in containers now attach correctly.
- Battered pot overflow visuals fixed
- Wort transfer no longer disrupted and failing to complete when skipping days using calendar
- Packaged beer contents no longer disappear after loading autosave after submitting to tasting sequence
- Staff credits formatted correctly
- Swap inventory option now correctly highlights furniture
- UI prompts no longer overlapping when scaling set to 100%
- Fix for an issue where the tutorial stage involving hops could break
- Achievements for unlocking breweries are now received when brewery is unlocked, not before
- Fixed an issue where the tutorial stage sometimes failed to update after adding water or malt extract when using Imperial measurements
- Dial thermometers on containers should now correctly display the temperature
- Fixed some instances of tooltips being cut off
- Individual performance settings now switch to very high when using very high graphics preset
- Now able to use shortcut inputs on packaging screen to progress
- Can now place Container on Hob when Tube is very close
- Missing text in key bindings options added
- Item list scrolls in the delivery package with the R joystick movement on controller
- Place item no longer shown when holding a burner looking at another burner
- Malt extract cans now have the correct labels
- Now able to place fermentation and conditioning containers on heat mats (added as part of previous hotfix)
- Cloud Saves now enabled (added as part of previous hotfix)
As always, a massive thank you to everyone for your reviews here on Steam and spreading the word about the game with your friends - as a small team, we really appreciate your support! And as always if you have any questions do let us know here on Steam, or over on our Discord.
