Patch Notes: v.1.0.4.7 (7th October 2022)

Hello everyone,

The first major Patch for Brewmaster brings with it fixes for the most-reported issues we’ve received, as well as a handful of small but impactful improvement requests. A few of the bigger highlights are;

Counterflow chillers and wort plate chillers no longer remove bitterness (IBU), flavours, or other properties from wort

Fixes for a variety of situations that would block progress in Brewmaster Mode

Fixes for a variety of Steam Achievements

Our full patch list is below,

Improvements

Frame rate improvements in certain areas

All UI Screens have had safe zone scaling added to them

Improved beer framing at end of Tasting Sequence

Tweaks to fading large objects when camera clips through them

Currency and brewing status text now easier to see

Implemented a fade-up to improve level transitions

Players can now move the calendars in the workshop (in build mode)

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where Kristoff's final story stage wasn't completing properly. Note: players will have to complete a new "very difficult" Ascent job to complete this stage; we're currently working on a retroactive fix for those who have already completed an applicable job, but this isn't ready yet

Fixed multiple instances of broken text in Brewpedia, especially in German language

Two spotlights in the kitchen (above the counters) now cast light onto walls

Fixed issue where yeast sometimes incorrectly had a retrieve amount menu

The achievement "First!" Now unlocks; other competition-related achievements should also now work as intended

Fixed an issue where temperature control readout/settings failed to work in some situations

Prompt to place the finished beer container in the Keg Rack no longer displayed when hovering the cursor on the rack in the drawing room

Fermentation krausen no longer vanishes instantly when heated up

Visual improvements to tubes attached to carboys

No longer able to place large items over the edges of coffee tables and foot stalls

Fixed a visual issue with the highlight for fermentation container airlocks

Lace effect on containers now appears less dim

Corn Sugar now displays sugar, not grains, when pouring

Inappropriate shadow no longer visible for the beer bottle's cap when placed on the table in the tasting room

3kg malt extract can now appears full when full

Mesh bags placed in containers now attach correctly.

Battered pot overflow visuals fixed

Wort transfer no longer disrupted and failing to complete when skipping days using calendar

Packaged beer contents no longer disappear after loading autosave after submitting to tasting sequence

Staff credits formatted correctly

Swap inventory option now correctly highlights furniture

UI prompts no longer overlapping when scaling set to 100%

Fix for an issue where the tutorial stage involving hops could break

Achievements for unlocking breweries are now received when brewery is unlocked, not before

Fixed an issue where the tutorial stage sometimes failed to update after adding water or malt extract when using Imperial measurements

Dial thermometers on containers should now correctly display the temperature

Fixed some instances of tooltips being cut off

Individual performance settings now switch to very high when using very high graphics preset

Now able to use shortcut inputs on packaging screen to progress

Can now place Container on Hob when Tube is very close

Missing text in key bindings options added

Item list scrolls in the delivery package with the R joystick movement on controller

Place item no longer shown when holding a burner looking at another burner

Malt extract cans now have the correct labels

Now able to place fermentation and conditioning containers on heat mats (added as part of previous hotfix)

Cloud Saves now enabled (added as part of previous hotfix)

As always, a massive thank you to everyone for your reviews here on Steam and spreading the word about the game with your friends - as a small team, we really appreciate your support! And as always if you have any questions do let us know here on Steam, or over on our Discord.