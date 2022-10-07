Weekly Update - Trading Cards and Beta 1.0.6

Greetings Alchemists!

Beta version 1.0.6 is now available, let's see the changes!

BUG FIXING

Fixed a bug where we couldn't interact with the exit button on our counter book if a customer was asking us for a potion.

Fixes in the interaction texts, now they should no longer stay on the screen when we stop selecting an object.

BALANCING

Wild plants will now have a better chance of dropping a seed.

Reduced energy consumption when sprinting.

Increased the time the player can sprint.

Reduced energy cost when jumping.

Apart from the game update I bring you another novelty, and that is that the Alchemy Garden badges and cards are now available, to obtain them you just have to play the game, I hope you like them!

See you next week with more news! Remember that you have at your disposal the Official Discord of Alchemy Garden where you can report bugs and make suggestions.

Have a nice day!

Rubén