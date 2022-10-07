RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 221007

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

the new build 221007 in the beta branch has just been released!

Changelog:

-Fixed bug where client would spam a server call each frame during a multiplayer session

-Fixed bug where save game would write excess data for new splines when saving

-Fixed bug where player would be stuck: If you jump and your Z location has not changed, the game now teleports you to a higher location

-Introduced maximum render distance for track splines and spline end-segments

Thanks and see you soon!