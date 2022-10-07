 Skip to content

Hexcross update for 7 October 2022

Second quick feedback update

Build 9673761

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for giving feedback to my feedback to your feedback. Now I bring you even more feedback to your feedback.

The things:
  • Changed the number visibility so it would be painfully clear which line you should be looking at even when everything is greyed out.
  • Added an ability to pause ingame with spacebar.
  • Made the text scrolling faster and skippable.
  • Updated the "How to play" image to something more understandable.
  • Got rid of the score in the top right corner, now it shows up only after the level is finished.
  • Fixed bugs with the number that shows lenght when selecting.
  • Fixed sound related bugs.
  • Changed max level size to 100 so people don't accidentally fry their pcs and removed the "megastructure" achievement.
  • Screenshake was deleted (too lazy to make it better)

