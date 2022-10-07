Second quick feedback update

Thanks for giving feedback to my feedback to your feedback. Now I bring you even more feedback to your feedback.
The things:
- Changed the number visibility so it would be painfully clear which line you should be looking at even when everything is greyed out.
- Added an ability to pause ingame with spacebar.
- Made the text scrolling faster and skippable.
- Updated the "How to play" image to something more understandable.
- Got rid of the score in the top right corner, now it shows up only after the level is finished.
- Fixed bugs with the number that shows lenght when selecting.
- Fixed sound related bugs.
- Changed max level size to 100 so people don't accidentally fry their pcs and removed the "megastructure" achievement.
- Screenshake was deleted (too lazy to make it better)
Changed files in this update