F1® Manager 2022 update for 7 October 2022

20% Off F1® Manager 2022 During the Japanese GP!

To celebrate the return of F1® to Suzuka, you can grab F1® Manager 2022 on Steam this weekend at a 20% discount! Experience the critically-acclaimed official F1® management title and take on the challenge of guiding a team to glory.

F1® Manager 2022 challenges you to play a pivotal role in the paddock of the world's most exhilarating motorsport. Become the Team Principal for any of the 10 teams, embark on an epic sporting journey over near-limitless seasons, on all the official 2022 circuits. Handle all the critical calls on an off the track - from strategy, tyres and team orders, to upgrading facilities, handling contracts, and unearthing the next superstar of the sport.

Offer ends October 10!

