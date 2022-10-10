Dominions 5.58

The most important fix for this version is that Dominions should now work better with the new AMD graphics driver for Windows. This fix should be enabled automatically for the relevant driver, but if it isn't start the game with the "--renderpath 1" startup option (no ""). There are also a bunch of bug fixes and small new features that have accumulated since the last update.
General
- OpenGL Info button in 3D settings
- Keyboard shortcut 'm' to toggle monthly ritual
- Symbol shown for negative Blood Searcher bonus also
- Independent Enchantresses have more spells to choose from
- Possible item duplication bug fixed
- Details on Gale Gate description added
- Mechanic Bonus now affects Clockwork Soldiers too
- Dagon now digests swallowed victims properly
- Pressing Del to delete orders didn't work
- Description for Poison Weapons
- --renderpath startup option (--renderpath 1 works better on new Windows AMD driver)
- Passwords of up to 49 characters can now be used everywhere
- Network server didn't send host status messages when in text mode
- Dominions could hang on a corrupted 2h file, fixed
- Stat and typo fixes
Changed files in this update