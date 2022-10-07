Early Access Patch 15

Hey everyone, we are back again with another patch! This patch contains mostly bug and collision fixes for the Carnival map, see the full patch notes below!

Patch Notes

Fixed performance issue related to popcorn

Fixed issue with Gramophone map escape in piano room

Fixed issue with Teddy Bear collision

Cleaned up Convenience Stand collision

Removed slide mechanic from some items

Fixed collision around Wild West area floor and corner planks

Fixed collision around Haunted House balcony

Remove excess collision around Upstairs Mansion doorway

Fixed collision with Cotton Candy Stand walls

Fixed collision for Bumper Car exterior walls and desk

Fixed collision with Observatory bushes

Fixed collision around Swan Lake

Various texture fixes/cleanups

A quick note: we apologize for the delay on host migration and dedicated servers, we are still hard at work on this complex undertaking. We feel we need to take the due time to ensure the implementation we ship is stable and well engineered. We appreciate you patience and stay tuned for more info!

We will have an updated roadmap in the very near future reflecting the delay and other details.

Thanks again for all of your feedback and bug reports! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋

Stay tuned for some spooky season news coming soon... 🎃

See you on the hunt!