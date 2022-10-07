Early Access Patch 15

Hey everyone, we are back again with another patch! This patch contains mostly bug and collision fixes for the Carnival map, see the full patch notes below!
Patch Notes
- Fixed performance issue related to popcorn
- Fixed issue with Gramophone map escape in piano room
- Fixed issue with Teddy Bear collision
- Cleaned up Convenience Stand collision
- Removed slide mechanic from some items
- Fixed collision around Wild West area floor and corner planks
- Fixed collision around Haunted House balcony
- Remove excess collision around Upstairs Mansion doorway
- Fixed collision with Cotton Candy Stand walls
- Fixed collision for Bumper Car exterior walls and desk
- Fixed collision with Observatory bushes
- Fixed collision around Swan Lake
- Various texture fixes/cleanups
A quick note: we apologize for the delay on host migration and dedicated servers, we are still hard at work on this complex undertaking. We feel we need to take the due time to ensure the implementation we ship is stable and well engineered. We appreciate you patience and stay tuned for more info!
We will have an updated roadmap in the very near future reflecting the delay and other details.
Thanks again for all of your feedback and bug reports! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋
Stay tuned for some spooky season news coming soon... 🎃
See you on the hunt!
- Team MGH
