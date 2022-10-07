Small update: Networking and refinements

Share · View all patches · Build 9673657 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 08:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey Treefenders!

Thanks for the great suggestions and feedback so far.

We're back with a new update mostly focusing

on networking issues and some refinements of existing content. Here's the full list:

Buildmode:

Tweaked the joystick snapturn angle threshold a bit to make it more responsive.

Fixed a bug where trying to rotate a buildobject would also result in doing a snapturn.

Finetuned buildmode a bit so the system will warn you of intersections more precisely.

This will greatly reduce the bug when a buildobject was built, but directly deleted.

Fixed buildObj UI buttons animations not happening when highlighting them with pointer.

Newly unlocked buildobjects have a "new" icon in the buildmenu.

Research:

Research system is now more fleshed out, showing which unlocked items lead to which through

arrows between the different items.

The research station now has updated visuals and

shows the current research progress on a computer screen.

Respawn Station now has to be researched

The traffic signs now need to be researched

Networking:

Fixed a bug where changing the region from EU to something else wouldn't allow to create a room anymore.

Custom room names are now available. The last roomname you've created or joined is saved for ease of use

when starting Treefender the next time.

We've also added a room list, so you can jump into an open game and meet other Treefenders.

Enemies:

Fixed shooting sound not playing when squids fire

Added in a particle effect when a spacesquid fires for more readability

Added in a small charging animation when spacesquid is about to fire for more readability

Misc:

Reduced bloom post effect a bit

Reduced volume of the combat music a bit

More visual polish on the Limbo

Player names should now show correctly above other players

That's it for now. We'll be back soon with more updates. Happy Treefending!