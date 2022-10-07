 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bloody Efforts update for 7 October 2022

Patch Notes 1.4: 2 NEW Heroes

Share · View all patches · Build 9673649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW Content:

  • Hero: Belzedo, the Dark Prophet foresaw his coming! Belzedo is a High Damage Mage, which uses Shurikens to make his magic even Deadlier! (check Facebook and Discord weekly codes to get the Hero for FREE).
  • Hero: Beatris, the Fireblade has burned an extra space for herself in this patch! Beatris is a double-edge (literally and figuratively) bruiser with the highest DPS potential. Just let her warm up!
  • Free Default Hero Bands were changed!

Apostle Changes:

  • Dianne REWORKED - her Abilities didn’t have much synergy, neither they were very fun to use alone… We tried to get more from her theme as a “cat-person” and give her a real claw! Dianne is now the most agile Hero in the game. She also has a new hit-and-run gameplay style with really high damage with right executed combo, making her a perfect Assassin!

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • News - fixed link to new Cards rarity unlocks.
  • Chat - fixed some focusing issues
  • Chat - fixed issue with writing to deleted friend
  • Stats - fixed bug with kills counting
  • Launcher initialization - fixed rare issue with initializing the game while computer sound is broken

Changed files in this update

Depot 1705411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link