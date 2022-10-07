Patch Notes 1.4: 2 NEW Heroes

NEW Content:
- Hero: Belzedo, the Dark Prophet foresaw his coming! Belzedo is a High Damage Mage, which uses Shurikens to make his magic even Deadlier! (check Facebook and Discord weekly codes to get the Hero for FREE).
- Hero: Beatris, the Fireblade has burned an extra space for herself in this patch! Beatris is a double-edge (literally and figuratively) bruiser with the highest DPS potential. Just let her warm up!
- Free Default Hero Bands were changed!
Apostle Changes:
- Dianne REWORKED - her Abilities didn’t have much synergy, neither they were very fun to use alone… We tried to get more from her theme as a “cat-person” and give her a real claw! Dianne is now the most agile Hero in the game. She also has a new hit-and-run gameplay style with really high damage with right executed combo, making her a perfect Assassin!
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- News - fixed link to new Cards rarity unlocks.
- Chat - fixed some focusing issues
- Chat - fixed issue with writing to deleted friend
- Stats - fixed bug with kills counting
- Launcher initialization - fixed rare issue with initializing the game while computer sound is broken
