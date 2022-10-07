G’day everyone,

Today is the day that you can enjoy brand-new Dinkum content as the House Warming update is here! While the update is downloading, let me tell you a little bit more about it.

One of the first updates you will come across is a new wild animal - The Frilly. They are inspired by one of my favourite native Australian creatures. You will find Frillies roaming around in the desert biome. But be careful around them! These fellas are fast and if provoked, they will fight back! They have a very quick bite and another surprise if you make them angry enough. If you do manage to kill one you may receive a thunder sack with which you can use to craft a new item - which might be quite useful while exploring the underground.



Looks like this Frill really wants to catch us!

Next up on the new content list are the new Guest Houses. From now on you will be able to add up to three of them on your island. You can use them as a place to store all your crops and farming materials in one place, or maybe you need a house for all your hats? Better yet, they can be a place for your friends to stay when they come and visit your island. So build a few and make your friends feel at home. The deeds for these will be offered by Fletch once you’ve upgraded your tent into a house. I am sure you will find a great use for them!



New customisable Guest Houses are here for you - and your guests of course!

In addition, everyone’s favourite barber, Sally, can now be a permanent resident of the island, opening up a new hair salon in your town. Getting that new look just got a lot more convenient.



Sally can now move to the Island! Looks like the town is about to get more stylish.

I have seen a lot of suggestions involving storage and item management and I agree with everyone! Some highly suggested features (auto sort, auto stack) are still in the works. But, another common suggestion was to allow you to customise your crates and chests. So now you can colour crates and chests using paint to help you keep track of what crate has what.

And finally, key binding! This has been highly requested, so here you go, bind away! Thanks to your comments and suggestions, I’ve also added the ability to key-bind up to two different keys per action. However, rebinding for gamepads is something that needs a bit more time, sorry! I want to make Dinkum as accessible as it can be for all players, so I will continue to make these kinds of changes.

There are a bunch of other new items, recipes and secrets to track down in this update as well. I wanted the first update to be a bit bigger than what was on the road map, so I hope you all enjoy it. Also, a big thank you to everyone in the Dinkum community and Discord for all your help and support so far. I’m so grateful to have a bunch of creative, funny and kind people playing my little game. I love seeing what you’ve built, reading your posts and watching you all play.

I hope you enjoy the update!

James

I’ve put the patch notes down here. If you don’t want spoilers, you can stop reading now. If you want that nitty-gritty detail, here you go!

New Stuff

Added a new Wild Animal

Added 3 Buildable “Guest” houses

A deed for a new permanent business can be offered by an NPC

Added a valuable new mystery crop

Something starts happening in the mines after 12:00am

Customising houses now requires a House Customisation Kit sold at John’s Goods.

The wandering hunter can now craft a new tool to help deal with those annoying bats.

The wandering hunter will now craft new weapons.

Alpha Animals will now sometimes drop unique items

Franklyn can now learn to craft a new contraption to assist with dirt management

Added new crafting levels of Scythes to Farming Licence

Two scarecrow recipes are now included with Farming Licence level 1

Added Gumwood and Hardwood variants of steps and lamps

Added new recipes for craftable decorative items

Added recipes for new pathing options

Added a new bug and a new fish

Added a way to “farm” grass seeds.

A new mysterious statue can be found in the mines

A new flower can rarely be found in the desert, only on or after rainy days.

You can now use paints to colour crates and chests

Added new fashion accessories

Dog Kennels can be purchased from Irwin’s shop

Special breeds of Diggos will very rarely spawn in the wild

Fish can now be cooked and eaten

Added custom key bindings

Changes

Players can now buy farm animals while visiting another island if they hold the correct licence

You can now rename farm animals and pets

Some of the Dinks from your pockets slots will be taken if you pass out

Animal Traps made with Iron can capture stronger animals easier

Changed the visitors spawn table to make Rayne and Irwin more likely to visit if you have their licences.

Pet Doggos now have more health and will drop their collar if they die

Flying birds drop more feathers

Quartz now spawns in the mines

Adjusted the keg and quarry recipe ingredients

Quarrie’s loot table has been rebalance and now contains quartz

Wildflowers and mushrooms now require an axe or scythe to collect.

Mushrooms can now be buried and replanted

Plants that are in pots or flower beds are harder to accidentally pick up

Lowered Candle Hat light range and changed its appearance

Increased Miners Helmet power time and light range

Underwater Clams can now be destroyed

Increased water visibility in the dark

Torches can be charged on a charging station

You can no longer run while using some power tools

The museum books can be now check what animal is in a tank

Adjusted Animal Den appearance and crafting recipe

Increased the size of carriable items hit box

Bug Fixes

Picking up a Silo will also drop the food inside it

Certain special and rare items can no longer be ordered from Clover or Melvin

Items buried by the player are now saved at the end of the day

Fixed a bug that would make furnaces sometimes not accept items

Stopped certain items appearing in recycling bin when they shouldn’t

Fixed a bug where animals attacking a player would ignore other players

Fixed a bug where the books from the museum would sometimes ignore some animals

Fixed a bug that prevented Kangaroos from eating crops

Fixed a bug that could cause players to “swim” into the sky

Removed some “invisible” floating objects found on some players maps and sometimes when moving buildings

Fixed a bug that caused Alphas in a pen to duplicate

Fixed a bug where furnaces would sometimes take too many ingredients from visitors

Fixed a bug that caused animals to duplicate when releasing them from a trap while they are escaping

Fixed a bug where some villagers would ask for a specific food and refuse it on delivery