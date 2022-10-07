G’day everyone,
Today is the day that you can enjoy brand-new Dinkum content as the House Warming update is here! While the update is downloading, let me tell you a little bit more about it.
One of the first updates you will come across is a new wild animal - The Frilly. They are inspired by one of my favourite native Australian creatures. You will find Frillies roaming around in the desert biome. But be careful around them! These fellas are fast and if provoked, they will fight back! They have a very quick bite and another surprise if you make them angry enough. If you do manage to kill one you may receive a thunder sack with which you can use to craft a new item - which might be quite useful while exploring the underground.
Looks like this Frill really wants to catch us!
Next up on the new content list are the new Guest Houses. From now on you will be able to add up to three of them on your island. You can use them as a place to store all your crops and farming materials in one place, or maybe you need a house for all your hats? Better yet, they can be a place for your friends to stay when they come and visit your island. So build a few and make your friends feel at home. The deeds for these will be offered by Fletch once you’ve upgraded your tent into a house. I am sure you will find a great use for them!
New customisable Guest Houses are here for you - and your guests of course!
In addition, everyone’s favourite barber, Sally, can now be a permanent resident of the island, opening up a new hair salon in your town. Getting that new look just got a lot more convenient.
Sally can now move to the Island! Looks like the town is about to get more stylish.
I have seen a lot of suggestions involving storage and item management and I agree with everyone! Some highly suggested features (auto sort, auto stack) are still in the works. But, another common suggestion was to allow you to customise your crates and chests. So now you can colour crates and chests using paint to help you keep track of what crate has what.
And finally, key binding! This has been highly requested, so here you go, bind away! Thanks to your comments and suggestions, I’ve also added the ability to key-bind up to two different keys per action. However, rebinding for gamepads is something that needs a bit more time, sorry! I want to make Dinkum as accessible as it can be for all players, so I will continue to make these kinds of changes.
There are a bunch of other new items, recipes and secrets to track down in this update as well. I wanted the first update to be a bit bigger than what was on the road map, so I hope you all enjoy it. Also, a big thank you to everyone in the Dinkum community and Discord for all your help and support so far. I’m so grateful to have a bunch of creative, funny and kind people playing my little game. I love seeing what you’ve built, reading your posts and watching you all play.
I hope you enjoy the update!
James
I’ve put the patch notes down here. If you don’t want spoilers, you can stop reading now. If you want that nitty-gritty detail, here you go!
New Stuff
Added a new Wild Animal
Added 3 Buildable “Guest” houses
A deed for a new permanent business can be offered by an NPC
Added a valuable new mystery crop
Something starts happening in the mines after 12:00am
Customising houses now requires a House Customisation Kit sold at John’s Goods.
The wandering hunter can now craft a new tool to help deal with those annoying bats.
The wandering hunter will now craft new weapons.
Alpha Animals will now sometimes drop unique items
Franklyn can now learn to craft a new contraption to assist with dirt management
Added new crafting levels of Scythes to Farming Licence
Two scarecrow recipes are now included with Farming Licence level 1
Added Gumwood and Hardwood variants of steps and lamps
Added new recipes for craftable decorative items
Added recipes for new pathing options
Added a new bug and a new fish
Added a way to “farm” grass seeds.
A new mysterious statue can be found in the mines
A new flower can rarely be found in the desert, only on or after rainy days.
You can now use paints to colour crates and chests
Added new fashion accessories
Dog Kennels can be purchased from Irwin’s shop
Special breeds of Diggos will very rarely spawn in the wild
Fish can now be cooked and eaten
Added custom key bindings
Changes
Players can now buy farm animals while visiting another island if they hold the correct licence
You can now rename farm animals and pets
Some of the Dinks from your pockets slots will be taken if you pass out
Animal Traps made with Iron can capture stronger animals easier
Changed the visitors spawn table to make Rayne and Irwin more likely to visit if you have their licences.
Pet Doggos now have more health and will drop their collar if they die
Flying birds drop more feathers
Quartz now spawns in the mines
Adjusted the keg and quarry recipe ingredients
Quarrie’s loot table has been rebalance and now contains quartz
Wildflowers and mushrooms now require an axe or scythe to collect.
Mushrooms can now be buried and replanted
Plants that are in pots or flower beds are harder to accidentally pick up
Lowered Candle Hat light range and changed its appearance
Increased Miners Helmet power time and light range
Underwater Clams can now be destroyed
Increased water visibility in the dark
Torches can be charged on a charging station
You can no longer run while using some power tools
The museum books can be now check what animal is in a tank
Adjusted Animal Den appearance and crafting recipe
Increased the size of carriable items hit box
Bug Fixes
Picking up a Silo will also drop the food inside it
Certain special and rare items can no longer be ordered from Clover or Melvin
Items buried by the player are now saved at the end of the day
Fixed a bug that would make furnaces sometimes not accept items
Stopped certain items appearing in recycling bin when they shouldn’t
Fixed a bug where animals attacking a player would ignore other players
Fixed a bug where the books from the museum would sometimes ignore some animals
Fixed a bug that prevented Kangaroos from eating crops
Fixed a bug that could cause players to “swim” into the sky
Removed some “invisible” floating objects found on some players maps and sometimes when moving buildings
Fixed a bug that caused Alphas in a pen to duplicate
Fixed a bug where furnaces would sometimes take too many ingredients from visitors
Fixed a bug that caused animals to duplicate when releasing them from a trap while they are escaping
Fixed a bug where some villagers would ask for a specific food and refuse it on delivery
