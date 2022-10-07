 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Runic update for 7 October 2022

2nd Hotfix for Update 0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9673431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the issue with spells breaking after the first run.
Also put summons back to there original size. Hopefully the game is back to a playable state again.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link