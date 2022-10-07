The Tower of Zog has been located

It's been a long ride getting this expansion ready and I'm very happy to finally be able to share it with you! I'd like to thank all of you who have purchased the game, and I know its not a huge game but you will always have my utmost support and continue to receive balance updates and new content! There were a lot of issues and bugs while coding this in and I tried to make it feel more alive. Enough with my rambling now, without further ado here are the patch notes.

Tower of Zog Update:

The first map expansion is finally here! Tackle 3 new maps and a new raid map as you try to defeat the evil mage Zog. This is a free update and will can be selected from the main menu in the 'Tower of Zog' tab for quickplay and 'Raid' tab for the new raid.

General Changes:

Added an offset to pathing for enemies in endless mode.

The 'esc' key can now be used to pause the game. (Dropped the ball on that one sorry.)

Amount of crystals earned for purchasing heroes and perks increased in Quickplay and Endless modes.

Changed the Fast Forward from 10 to 3 so its playable (forgot to change it back from debugging oops)

Camera movement changed to WASD and On Edge Cursor to not cause issues with tower list scrolling

Balance Changes:

|TOWERS|

Ballista price increased by 30

Ballista damage nerfed

Foot Soldier shield increased

Patches health increased

Ice Mage Slow buffed by 5%

Druid price increased by 50

Cannon damage nerfed

|ENEMIES|

Decreased gold gained on enemies slain slightly

Increased health scaling in Raid mode

All enemy health increased slightly

Boss health increased significantly

|MAPS|

Starting cash in raids reduced by 500

Endless Maps now have no limit to sub wave amount or wave size

I hope you enjoy the new update and I look forward to you feedback!