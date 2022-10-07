 Skip to content

The Last Secret update for 7 October 2022

Further improvements for the Chinese version! (7 Oct 2022)

The Last Secret update for 7 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Chinese version is now debugged up to the end of the game. (Of course I will still keep keep an eye open for more potential bugs.)
There have also been a few smaller graphics and sound glitches that have been improved, like the overly loud background noise in the second cockpit scene on the "Heart of Gold". Hope you'll enjoy the game!

