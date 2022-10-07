The Chinese version is now debugged up to the end of the game. (Of course I will still keep keep an eye open for more potential bugs.)
There have also been a few smaller graphics and sound glitches that have been improved, like the overly loud background noise in the second cockpit scene on the "Heart of Gold". Hope you'll enjoy the game!
The Last Secret update for 7 October 2022
Further improvements for the Chinese version! (7 Oct 2022)
The Chinese version is now debugged up to the end of the game. (Of course I will still keep keep an eye open for more potential bugs.)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update