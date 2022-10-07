Patch v0.7001

Now, you can talk to Zombies! (and Vampires, Ghosts, Humans...) Cool, no ?
- VOIP (WIP) Press T by default
- Network synchronization for zombie dismember
- Zombie no more go through the wall of the house in the graveyard
- Ghost flying speed increased
- Adjusted movement speed stats when leveling up
- Time for item looted on zombies disappear in 1 minute and 2 minutes for weapons
- Put the objects upside down to normal position in the mansion and Village
- Added crosses in the human house
- Added loss of health point in the village basement
- Added some missing colliders to some object in graveyard
- Added auto shortcut for all weapons
- Improved invisible walls in the village
- Non lootable Staff, spectral sword & Thirdleg by zombies and RandomItems
- Fixed mansion occlusion culling
- Fixed infinite ammo for MP5
- Fixed ghost flying animation
- Fixed graveyard house windows material
- Fixed ghost stamina
- Renamed NPC in the graveyard church from grum to imp
- Removed a blocking collider in the mansion
- When we got killed by a player the player name is shown
- Remove useless loop on animations
- Fix the random game freezing and crash(?)
Changed files in this update