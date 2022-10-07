 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Death Damnation update for 7 October 2022

Patch v0.7001

Share · View all patches · Build 9673025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now, you can talk to Zombies! (and Vampires, Ghosts, Humans...) Cool, no ?

  • VOIP (WIP) Press T by default
  • Network synchronization for zombie dismember
  • Zombie no more go through the wall of the house in the graveyard
  • Ghost flying speed increased
  • Adjusted movement speed stats when leveling up
  • Time for item looted on zombies disappear in 1 minute and 2 minutes for weapons
  • Put the objects upside down to normal position in the mansion and Village
  • Added crosses in the human house
  • Added loss of health point in the village basement
  • Added some missing colliders to some object in graveyard
  • Added auto shortcut for all weapons
  • Improved invisible walls in the village
  • Non lootable Staff, spectral sword & Thirdleg by zombies and RandomItems
  • Fixed mansion occlusion culling
  • Fixed infinite ammo for MP5
  • Fixed ghost flying animation
  • Fixed graveyard house windows material
  • Fixed ghost stamina
  • Renamed NPC in the graveyard church from grum to imp
  • Removed a blocking collider in the mansion
  • When we got killed by a player the player name is shown
  • Remove useless loop on animations
  • Fix the random game freezing and crash(?)

Changed files in this update

Death Damnation Windows Depot 1915451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link